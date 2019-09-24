Double shooting leaves 16-year-old boy injured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager and another man were injured in a shooting on Monday night in North Philadelphia.It happened around 7 p.m. on the 3000 block of Germantown Avenue.Police say a 48-year-old man was shot once in the back and a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the left shoulder.Both victims are listed in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.