Double shooting leaves 16-year-old boy injured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager and another man were injured in a shooting on Monday night in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the 3000 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say a 48-year-old man was shot once in the back and a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the left shoulder.

Both victims are listed in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimeshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing New Jersey teen Aviana Weaver found safe
Nelson Agholor responds to good Samaritan's viral interview
Potentially-deadly EEE now in Pa., NJ and Delaware
Body cam, 911 calls from Wildwood deck collapse released
Man thwarts home invasion, shoots intruders holding mother at gunpoint
Mother, baby hospitalized after gunfire in Philadelphia
Clementon Fall Festival canceled as water park's fate remains unclear
Show More
Video shows tire theft from New Jersey car dealership
Park photos, videos sought in search for missing N.J. girl
1 injured after crash involving school bus in Delaware
Delaware prosecutors say rape kits link man to 7 assaults
Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run in West Deptford Twp.
More TOP STORIES News