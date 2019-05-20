Double shooting leaves man, woman injured in Tacony, police say

PHILADELPHA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on Monday evening.Chopper 6 is over the 7200 block of Charles Street where police are inspecting a car with shattered windows.Authorities say a man and woman have been shot. It's unclear where they were shot, or how the car is involved.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.The conditions of the two victims are unknown at this time.