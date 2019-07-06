Double shooting leaves one dead in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 37-year-old man is dead following a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday along the 1600 block of West Clearfield Street.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the second victim suffered a wound in the chest. No word on that person's condition.

Authorities say a weapon has been recovered.
