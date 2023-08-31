  • Full Story
1 dead, 1 injured in Port Richmond double shooting; more than 40 shots fired

Thursday, August 31, 2023 9:40AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 40 bullets were fired in a deadly double shooting early Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Buckius Street near Kensington Avenue.

Police said a woman was killed and a man was left fighting for his life.

Investigators tell Action News the woman was shot multiple times in the chest and the male victim was shot twice in the head.

Police said they are now looking for two dark-colored Jeeps that may be connected to the shooting.

