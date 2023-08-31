Investigators tell Action News a woman was shot multiple times in the chest and a male victim was shot twice in the head.

1 dead, 1 injured in Port Richmond double shooting; more than 40 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 40 bullets were fired in a deadly double shooting early Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Buckius Street near Kensington Avenue.

Police said a woman was killed and a man was left fighting for his life.

Investigators tell Action News the woman was shot multiple times in the chest and the male victim was shot twice in the head.

Police said they are now looking for two dark-colored Jeeps that may be connected to the shooting.

