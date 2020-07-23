crime

Double shooting seriously injures pregnant woman in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a pregnant woman seriously injured on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on North 2nd Street near W. Ontario Street in North Philadelphia.

Police tell Action News that officers were called to Temple University Hospital for two wounded women.



Police say the pregnant woman is seriously injured after being shot in the abdomen.

A second woman was shot in the leg. She is expected to survive.

Approximately 18 shell casings were found at the scene, said investigators.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
