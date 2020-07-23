Double shooting seriously injures pregnant woman in Philadelphia: Police

#BREAKING double shooting at 2nd and Ontario. Two women were apparently sitting in the back seat of a car on this block when the gunman fire spraying almost 20 bullets into the car. Both women were hit, one was pregnant. They were taken to Temple univ hospital @6abc pic.twitter.com/KypT9cjsn7 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 23, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a pregnant woman seriously injured on Wednesday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on North 2nd Street near W. Ontario Street in North Philadelphia.Police tell Action News that officers were called to Temple University Hospital for two wounded women.Police say the pregnant woman is seriously injured after being shot in the abdomen.A second woman was shot in the leg. She is expected to survive.Approximately 18 shell casings were found at the scene, said investigators.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.