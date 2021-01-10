Doug Pederson's status as Philadelphia Eagles head coach 'not firm,' ESPN reports

Doug Pederson’s status as @Eagles coach is not firm, sources tell @Tim_McManus and me.

Pederson could be out if owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident about Pederson’s vision going forward after the two meet again soon.

Lurie’s concerns extend well beyond Carson Wentz, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

🤔 If the Eagles are even thinking about moving on from Doug Pederson they would have complied a list of possible replacements already



Among some possible top names

▪️Urban Meyer

▪️Eric Bieniemy

▪️Marvin Lewis

▪️Brian Daboll

▪️Joe Brady

▪️Robert Saleh @6abc https://t.co/TP38cllw0n pic.twitter.com/XpXhLljmgh — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 10, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9407707" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Eagles are the talk of sports radio across the nation. What impact will the tank talk and the decision itself have on the roster and Pederson's relationship with his team?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9347067" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans of the Birds speak out after the Eagles' contoversial loss to Washington.

PHILADELPHIA -- Doug Pederson's status as Philadelphia Eagles head coach is not firm, and he could be out if owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident about Pederson's vision for the team after they meet again soon, sources told ESPN.Pederson and Lurie are expected to meet again early this week in Florida after discussions this past Tuesday did not go well, according to sources.Lurie's concerns extend well beyond struggling quarterback Carson Wentz, according to sources, and there are a number of outstanding issues ranging from personnel to coaching staff outlook.Pederson, who helped deliver Philadelphia its only Super Bowl title in 2017 and guided the Eagles to the playoffs in 2017, '18 and '19, was expected to remain as coach in 2021 despite a 4-11-1 finish this season.But Lurie to this point has not been sold on how Pederson plans to fix the offense and get the Eagles back to contender status, according to sources.Philadelphia finished 26th in scoring (20.9 points per game) and 28th in passing yards (207.9 per game) in 2020, while Wentz regressed dramatically in his fifth year and was replaced by rookie Jalen Hurts as the Eagles' starter for the season's final four games.Wentz has planned to ask for a trade in the offseason because his relationship with Pederson is fractured beyond repair, sources said. The trust issues between the two work both ways, sources said, despite Pederson recently saying that his relationship with Wentz was fine.Wentz has not spoken publicly since the Eagles' season ended, and a player source indicated that the quarterback did not have the normal end-of-season exit interview with Pederson or the staff.While Pederson's fragile status does not necessarily focus around Wentz's issues, according to sources, his description when pressed about the team's offensive identity during one internal meeting with management was "troubling." His plan to address his coaching staff also lacked urgency, the sources added.As for Hurts, a second-round draft pick last April, there was not firm clarity from Pederson on whether he had a sense that the Eagles had their quarterback of the future if the organization decides to move on from Wentz.The handling of last Sunday night's season finale -- in which Hurts was pulled in favor of Nate Sudfeld in a 20-14 loss to Washington -- also left questions about whether Pederson has lost his players' confidence.Pederson has a 46-39-1 record over five seasons with the Eagles. He became just the eighth head coach to win a Super Bowl within his first two years at the helm when Philadelphia defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February 2018.