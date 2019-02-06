John Dougherty emerged from a meeting of the Philadelphia Building and Trades Council maintaining he is still at the helm of union leadership in the Delaware Valley.Last week, the union boss and 7 others were indicted on federal embezzlement and corruptions charges.Wednesday was the first meeting of the council of union groups since the indictments were announced."Everything is in the right direction. Philadelphia Building Trades fully employed. Best benefits around. Last big city around that has this type of participation. Support is great," said John Dougherty, Local 98.-----