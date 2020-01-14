Dover confirms Upper Darby police captain as new chief

Upper Darby Police Captain Thomas Johnson speaks to Action News in August 2017.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware's capital city confirmed a Delaware County, Pennsylvania police captain will be the department's new chief.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen and the City Council unanimously confirmed the selection of Upper Darby Police Department Capt. Thomas A. Johnson Jr. at a meeting on Monday, news outlets reported.

Johnson currently oversees the Upper Darby department's training and professional standards unit and has 14 years of leadership experience, the mayor shared at the meeting.

"His interview demonstrated his knowledge of today's police trends and needs as well as his understanding of the administrative side of the police agency," he added.

Johnson was selected from a pool of 22 applicants, none of whom were internal candidates, according to WBOC-TV. His hire marks the first time in nearly seven decades the city has selected an external candidate for the post, the station added.

Johnson will replace Capt. Tim Stump, who has been serving in the interim since former chief Marvin Mailey retired in May.
