8-year-old Delaware girl hopes toy drive puts smiles on other girls' faces

By Ashley Johnson
DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Eight-year-old London Jones is bursting with joy. She's about to make Christmas extra special for lots of little girls.

"On Christmas, when I get a doll, it makes me smile and we can put smiles on many other girls' faces," said London, who started Dolls for Daughters Toy Drive. "Some girls don't get dolls when they wake up under their tree and every girl should have a doll."

London's inspiration came from her mother, Tiffany Jones, who is active with the nonprofit What About Our Daughters. The organization helps mothers in need and has been raising awareness for London's Christmas giveback effort.

"Right now through this pandemic, you have one in eight families struggling to put food on the table, let alone put gifts under a Christmas tree," said Tiffany.
London's doll drive will help children in need through various women's support centers and shelters, including SisterHood Inc., The House of Ruth, Unity in the Community and The Covenant House.

"As a mother myself, it hurts my heart to know that some girls might not receive a doll," said Tiffany.

London is collecting dolls up until December 20. She's carrying on a longtime family tradition to give back during the holidays. London hopes every doll brings each special girl a lot of joy.

" I think they're fun to play with and basically you could change them, you could feed them, basically like a real baby," London said.
