Dover rape suspect remains on the loose

Police in Dover, Delaware are searching for a man accused of raping a woman on Sunday morning.The suspect is identified as 33-year-old Isaac Pierce.The incident reportedly happened near the Delaware Technical Community College basketball courts.Police say Pierce physically assaulted the woman and eventually forced her to drive to a parking lot in the 600 Block of Ridgely Street. While there, they say the suspect forced the victim to engage in sexual acts, and then choked and threatened her.Pierce is wanted on the following charges: Rape, Kidnap, Strangulation, Assault, and Terroristic Threatening.He is known to reside in the Dover area, but may currently be in Maryland.The condition of the victim has not been released.Anyone with information should contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111.------