Dover rape suspect remains on the loose

EMBED </>More Videos

Dover police search for suspect in rape. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 17, 2018.

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Dover, Delaware are searching for a man accused of raping a woman on Sunday morning.

The suspect is identified as 33-year-old Isaac Pierce.

The incident reportedly happened near the Delaware Technical Community College basketball courts.

Police say Pierce physically assaulted the woman and eventually forced her to drive to a parking lot in the 600 Block of Ridgely Street. While there, they say the suspect forced the victim to engage in sexual acts, and then choked and threatened her.

Pierce is wanted on the following charges: Rape, Kidnap, Strangulation, Assault, and Terroristic Threatening.

He is known to reside in the Dover area, but may currently be in Maryland.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information should contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsrapeassaultkidnappingDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Florence flooding, Carolina rivers near record levels
AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Rain From Ex-Florence Later Today and Tonight
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis quits during halftime
Eagles lose to Bucs, Pederson cites 'self-inflicted wounds'
Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Delaware County
Teen killed after hail of bullets fired in Cobbs Creek
Upper Perkiomen HS reopens Monday after mold issue
Man charged in Bucks Co. explosions case to appear in court
Show More
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
Diaper-wearing man allegedly faked Down syndrome to meet women
7 injured when startled camel bucks at Pittsburgh circus
Police: Man found dead on the roadway in Lower Merion
VIDEO: Swiftwater rescue team pulls man from SUV
More News