black-owned business

Council member Isaiah Thomas using social media to spotlight pizza shop who hires former inmates

For those who work at Down Home Pizza in Strawberry Mansion, it's a full circle moment from prison to pizza kitchen.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Strawberry Mansion pizza shop hiring only former prisoners

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) -- City Council member Isaiah Thomas has been using short videos on social media to spotlight Black-owned businesses through what he calls the Black Business Crawl.

And for those who work at Down North Pizza in Strawberry Mansion, this is a full circle moment from prison to pizza kitchen.

"It's important for individuals to see people that look like them," said Muhammad Abdul-Hadji, Owner of Down North Pizza.

Down North Pizza isn't just known for their square pan pizza, but also the unusual job prerequisite: Everyone in that kitchen has been to prison.

"Just because you made mistakes or committed crimes, or things like that in the past, you can turn your life around," said Abdul- Hadi.

Abdul-Hadi, along with his partners, want to help the recently incarcerated reacclimate into society.

"What we try to do is highlight those Black businesses in the city that exist, doing great work so other people know they exist, and encourage people to support them as well as court them," said Council Member At-Large, Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas has been doing the Black Business Crawl for the last four years, using short videos to introduce residents to minority owned businesses.

"We want to put them in a position where they can maximize their potential and thrive right here," he said.

The Black Business Crawl isn't an actual crawl, but one just for residents at their leisure to patronize minority owners business.

Also you might have recognized Down North Pizza. They were on the New York Times 2021 Top 50 Restaurant List.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstrawberry mansion (philadelphia)inmatesfoodblack owned businessphiladelphia city councilpizzaprison
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS
Meet Trey Brown, a 15-year-old fashion entrepreneur
Philly real estate developers receive multi-million dollar investment
Salam Cafe, Brotherly Grub brings Ethiopian/Southern flavors to Philly
Meet Trey Brown, a 12-year-old fashion entrepreneur
TOP STORIES
Man abducted, forced to withdraw money while family held hostage
Judge rules for plaintiffs, extends mask mandate for Perkiomen Valley
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after 'Hell Week'
Man killed in carjacking outside mother's NE Philly home: Police
Nominees chosen for new commission to oversee police complaints
Eagles player escorts girl who just lost her father to school dance
Murphy: Mask mandate in NJ schools will be lifted in March
Show More
Del. indoor mask mandate to expire Friday; school mandate extended
Nets dismissed 76ers' interest in James Harden, ESPN sources say
Ottawa declares state of emergency over truck convoy protests
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
AccuWeather: Steady rain tonight, drying out overnight
More TOP STORIES News