PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 HD is over the scene of a downed pole that caused issues in Philadelphia's Lawndale section Friday afternoon.Officials tell Action News the pole crashed down just after 12:30 p.m. along Cottman Avenue near Oakley Street.The pole brought down several live wires across Cottman Avenue.Police closed roads in the area as crews worked to clear the scene.No injuries were reported.