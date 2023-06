The flames broke out around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of North Franklin Street.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a house fire in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

The flames broke out around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of North Franklin Street on Friday.

Chopper 6 was overhead as smoke billowed from the home.

It's still unclear if anyone was injured.

