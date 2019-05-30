After two days of severe weather, Doylestown residents begin cleanup

DOYLESTOWN (WPVI) -- On Thursday, residents around Doylestown spent the day cleaning following two days of severe weather that moved through the borough.The National Weather Service determined straight line winds gusting around 60 to 80 mph whipped through the region.The Hubing's family home taking a direct hit after their neighbor's tree fell right on top of their roof."It looks like it's going to collapse any moment,' said Timothy Hubing.Hubing recording video and taking pictures of the damage Thursday as his mother and father went inside to collect valuables.Because the tree took out many of the home's support beams, fire officials condemned the property.The family nicknaming their home "the tree house" in an effort to keep things light-hearted - just grateful no one was hurt."Just keep on going, it's a house so it can be rebuilt," said Alan Hubing.Around the corner for the Hubing's there were no shortage of landscaping companies and crews cleaning up debris.In order to help homeowners with their cleanup efforts, the borough set up a dumping ground of sorts for all the tree debris in Chapman Park."Just gotta keep chipping away at it, we'll get through it," said Luke Cimakasky, who has made at least four trips to the site.Also offering assistance is Central Bucks EMS, who offered their facility as a place for residents without power to recharge and cool off.By late afternoon, many of the roads that were closed were reopened, but many cautious that another wave of storms could put everyone back at square one.In the meantime, many like the Hubing's just hopeful the worst is now over."Could have been much worse," said Carol Hubing.