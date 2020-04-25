Virtual Small Business Saturday looks to help Doylestown stores

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The small business community in Doylestown, Bucks County is working together to stay afloat.
They created a virtual Small Business Saturday for April 25.
Many of their doors are closed due to Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order.
Dozens of shops, boutiques, and stores are asking customers to shop online to support them.
Derrick Morgan, the co-owner of The Monkey's Uncle, a popular store in Doylestown that specializes in retro inspired sports apparel, came up with the virtual concept.
"Our favorite businesses need support now more than ever, and I just hope that by creating this awareness it will spark enough love from the locals that we avoid seeing any more businesses close permanently," Morgan said.
Morgan says The Monkey's Uncle is hoping to celebrate their 10-year anniversary this June.
A full list of participating stores is available on the Discover Doylestown website.
