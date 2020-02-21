Police-involved shooting in Doylestown follows shelter-in-place order: DA

DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A barricade situation ended with a police-involved shooting in Doylestown Township, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.The standoff began around 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of Shady Retreat Road and Limekiln Road.Police warned residents to shelter-in-place. By 10:30 p.m., the order was lifted and authorities said the threat to the community was over.Carriage Drive was one of several streets that were shut down while the man barricaded himself inside one of the townhomes.Video from Chopper 6 shows medics surrounding the shirtless man on the front yard of a home. He was placed on a stretcher and taken by ambulance from the scene. His condition has not been released.Just before midnight, authorities confirmed there was a police-involved shooting.It's not known if the suspect fired at police. The DA's office would not confirm that information, or which police agency was involved in the shooting.The district attorney's office said no police officers were injured.Police spent the night at the scene and focused their investigation on a car parked in the lot. It had been covered up for most of the night.It is standard procedure for any police-involved shooting investigation in Bucks County to include the district attorney's office.