Dozens evacuated after nursing home fire in Maple Shade

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (WPVI) --A nursing home was evacuated after a fire in Maple Shade on Wednesday.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North Fork Landing Road.
Officials believe the fire started in a bathroom at Sterling Manor Nursing Center and spread to the attic.
No injuries were reported, but roughly 100 residents are being relocated due to the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps