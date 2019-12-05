Dozens of boxes removed during police raid at Somerton grocery store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police raid is underway at a business in Philadelphia's Somerton section on Wednesday night.

It happened at the NetCost grocery store located on Bustleton Avenue.

According to businesses in the area, the investigation has been underway since about 3 or 4 p.m.



Video shows dozens of boxes being removed from the store.

A customer inside was recording while officers were removing what appears to be candy. The customers and employees say the candy is filled with alcohol.

Action News has learned the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement is in charge of the raid and investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police has not revealed any details on the investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
