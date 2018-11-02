Dozens of cars broken into on Temple University's campus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4602472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cars vandalized on Temple University campus on November 2, 2018.

People living on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia are waking up to find their car windows have been smashed overnight.Dozens and dozens of damaged vehicles, totaling between 40 and 50, were parked along 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue.Glass could be seen inside the cars Friday morning and glove compartments were opened.A food truck was also broken into. The steps of the Mountain Pizza & Grill truck were covered in glass.The vandals caused damage inside the truck, as well, the owner tells Action News.It is not yet known what was taken from the vehicles.Police are searching for those responsible.------