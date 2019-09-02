Dozens of people missing after boat fire off southern California coast

OXNARD, California (WPVI) -- Five people were rescued and 34 people were missing after a boat erupted in flames off the California coast early Monday morning.

The 75-foot Conception was anchored about 20 yards off Santa Cruz Island when the scuba diving vessel caught fire about 3:15 a.m., said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued by a good Samaritan's pleasure craft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.



The Conception sank in 64 feet of water as firefighters were battling the flames, leaving the bow protruding from the water, officials said.

Bill Nash, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department, said officials "fear numerous fatalities" occurred in the incident.

Ventura

Firefighters responded to a burning boat off Santa Cruz Island on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.



At a morning press conference in Oxnard, a Coast Guard spokeswoman said the five crew members were awake and on the bridge of the boat when the flames broke out.

After a Ventura County Fire Department spokesman described the ongoing operation as a "recovery effort," the Coast Guard official responders were still in "response mode," which she said was still part of a search-and-rescue phase.

The operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.
