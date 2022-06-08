pennsylvania politics

Oz wins Pennsylvania Senate primary ahead of showdown with Fetterman

The recount determined Dr. Mehmet Oz beat former hedge fund CEO David McCormick by 951 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast.
By MARC LEVY Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

McCormick concedes to Oz in Pa. GOP Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate primary on Wednesday, has narrowly defeated former hedge fund CEO David McCormick after a dayslong recount.

Oz will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November in a race that could help determine control of the closely divided Senate. Democrats view it as perhaps their best opportunity to pick up a seat in the race to replace retiring two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

The recount determined that Oz had eked out victory over McCormick by 951 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast. That margin dropped by 21 votes from the Associated Press tally of the initial result in the May 17 primary election.

McCormick conceded to Oz last Friday, acknowledging after a week of the county-by-county recount that he was not getting the boost he needed to close the gap.

Trump endorsed Oz about five weeks before the primary, saying his decision was "all about winning elections." The former president also had a long personal history with Oz, who is best known as the host of daytime TV's "The Dr. Oz Show." Trump said his wife, Melania, was a big fan of the show.

Fetterman, meanwhile, is recovering from a stroke he suffered just days before his own primary, which he easily won. He said last week that he "almost died" from the stroke, acknowledging that he had ignored warning signs for years and a doctor's advice to take blood thinners.

He has remained out of public view and has given no date to return to campaigning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharrisburgpennsylvania newsprimary electionpoliticspennsylvania politics
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PENNSYLVANIA POLITICS
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pa. GOP Senate primary
Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now
NAACP keeps watchful eye on polling places during Election Day
Man sentenced for firing into Montco Democratic Committee office
TOP STORIES
South Street shooting: Photos released of another person of interest
SEPTA cashier carjacked on her way to work; suspects sought
Del. mom pushes for mental health resources following son's death
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Pa. man drowns at Jersey Shore days after missing swimmer recovered
Police: Bank robbery suspect crashed, spilled cash in Bellmawr
AccuWeather: Late Night Downpours; Clearing Out By Dawn
Show More
Trump, 2 kids to sit for depositions in NY civil case in mid-July
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Circle of life: Orphaned turtles set free by kids in NJ
Man shot, wounded in Overbrook Park
More TOP STORIES News