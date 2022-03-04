sports betting

NJ fines DraftKings $150,000 for allowing Fla. man to make online sports bets from his home

"We strive to continuously improve our systems to detect violations of our terms of use," DraftKings said in a statement.
By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at 5am - March 4, 2022

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- New Jersey gambling regulators have fined DraftKings $150,000 for allowing a Florida man to make online sports bets from his home by having a friend who was present in New Jersey place the bets for him.

In an action made public Wednesday, the New Jersey Division of Gambling Enforcement revealed it has reached a settlement with Boston-based DraftKings concerning the so-called proxy betting incidents that are forbidden under state regulations.

DraftKings also agreed to a series of corrective actions, including voiding 21 bets the Florida man had made that were still pending, closing his account for proxy betting, and better training its employees to recognize and prevent such activity.

"We strive to continuously improve our systems to detect violations of our terms of use," DraftKings said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday. "In this instance, our systems failed to detect the violation of our terms of use. We have taken corrective action to address that."

The company declined to comment further and would not make company officials available for interviews.

The case centers on a Florida man who is known as a big-time gambler. He created an online DraftKings account in 2019, and it was not unusual for him to bet $50,000 on a single game or event.

Aside from their names, the court documents did not release any identifying information on the man or his friend, including their hometowns, and the AP could not locate them to seek comment.

DraftKings became aware that the Florida man's account was being accessed by a proxy user when it was signed into from Florida, and then New Jersey within a matter of minutes, according to geolocation data cited in court documents. The company issued him a written warning.

But it also verbally informed the Florida man and the friend who was doing the proxy betting for him that they could still do so provided the friend waited at least two hours after the Florida man had last used the account in order to make a bet, according to court documents.

New Jersey authorities also said the Florida man was a guest of DraftKings at the Super Bowl in Miami in February 2020 from their company suite, during which he bet on the game through his friend in the presence of and with the knowledge of DraftKings personnel.

Regulators also said DraftKings was aware of the Florida man and his friend using the same arrangement to make bets in Pennsylvania once that state approved DraftKings to offer online sports betting.

The company suspended his account in October 2020 for proxy gambling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsatlantic citygamblingsports betting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS BETTING
Parx Casino, Chickie's and Pete's opening sportsbook in Chesco
Mattress Mack places bet on Super Bowl LVI - his biggest one ever
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
Horse racing returns to Delaware Park
TOP STORIES
Warning about mailing checks in US postal boxes amid massive scheme
Police: 69-year-old man gunned down while getting cash at ATM
Mother of 6 killed in Philadelphia; family seeks answers
Philly detective accused of lying about coerced confession
No radiation release at Ukraine nuclear plant amid Russian attacks
2022 Philadelphia Auto Show is back this weekend
Judge questions charges as jury gets Amtrak engineer's case
Show More
DeAndre Jordan signs with Philadelphia 76ers for remainder of season
Check out these women-owned Philly restaurants
Fishtown restaurant hosting 'Golden Girls' murder mystery dinner
Teen who tracked Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Russian oligarchs
Oscars 2022: First round of presenters announced
More TOP STORIES News