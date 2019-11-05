Dramatic video shows California police shooting theft suspects from Philadelphia, Delaware

SAN MATEO, California (WPVI) -- Police in Northern California released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting that injured two suspected thieves from the Delaware Valley.

Rickita James, 30, of Newark, Delaware and 27-year-old Taleah Johnson of Philadelphia were allegedly caught on camera committing numerous thefts at a shopping center in San Mateo.

EMBED More News Videos

The San Mateo Police Department released video of an officer-invovled shooting invovling two women from Philadelphia and Delaware on September 28, 2019.



The San Mateo Police Department says both James and Johnson flew to Los Angeles from Philadelphia on September 26. The women then drove to Northern California and rented a Chevrolet Malibu after allegedly stealing a license plate registered to a Honda in Anaheim.

According to investigators, these suspects committed at least 11 theft-related crimes in the Southern California area.



On September 28, police say they observed the suspects illegally parked in a handicapped stall without a placard.

"The Chevrolet exited Hillsdale Shopping Center as it was being monitored and officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspects failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit, said police in a press release.

The police chase ended in a cul de sac, but not before police say the suspect vehicle drove toward an oncoming police vehicle and then reversed toward an officer on foot.

"Hands up, get your hands up," said police after opening fire on the vehicle.

"I'm shot," one suspect can be heard saying after the gunfire.

"I know you're shot," the officer responded.

Both women are recovering.

No officers were injured.

James is being charged with felon in possession of a stun gun, reckless evading, burglary, identity theft and other related offenses.

Johnson is being charged with burglary, possession of stolen property, identity theft, shoplifting, among other charged.



San Mateo Police Department is also conducting an administrative review of the shooting as it relates to department policy and procedure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacaliforniadelawareshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild video captures man firing 21 shots into Upper Darby home
Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, another injured in Philly
Cold blast to hit Delaware Valley; some could see first flakes
Philly police arrest man in connection with 5 cold case murders
Trial set to begin for Sean Kratz, accused in Bucks County murders
Fliers with hate speech left on car windshields in South Philadelphia
Show More
DeSean Jackson to have surgery, could miss 6 weeks: Sources
Wilmington police recover body from Christina River
New election law means thousands more mail-in ballots for NJ counties
Pennsylvania Turnpike plans to be cashless by fall 2021
AccuWeather: A Few Showers For Election Day, Then A Late Week Cold Snap
More TOP STORIES News