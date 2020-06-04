nfl

Saints quarterback Drew Brees' national anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- Drew Brees was sharply criticized by fellow high-profile athletes, including some of his own teammates, on Wednesday after the Saints quarterback reiterated his opposition to kneeling during the national anthem.

In an interview with Yahoo, Brees was asked to revisit former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's 2016 protest of police brutality against minorities, in which Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem before games.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States," Brees began, adding that the national anthem reminds him of his grandfathers, who served in the armed forces during World War II. "In many cases, it brings me to tears thinking about all that has been sacrificed, and not just in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the '60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point."

Critical responses to Brees' statements appeared on social media from a couple major professional athletes, including the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins was Brees' teammate when the Saints won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season, but spent the past six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New Orleans this offseason.

Brees has said he supports those protesting police brutality but that he does not see the national anthem as the proper forum for that. In 2017, Brees participated with teammates who knelt before the national anthem, but then stood in unison when the anthem was played.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianacontroversial videonflathletessocial mediafootballamerican flagu.s. & worldnew orleans saints
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
Ranking the NFL ultimate all-conference teams: Did ACC, Big Ten or SEC win?
Eagles' Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz express support, sorrow after George Floyd's death
Teen drawing a player a day till end of COVID-19 quarantine
DeSean Jackson: If no fans at NFL games, players should be miked up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms leave 4 dead across region
Smoldering ATM found outside Wissinoming bar
Rizzo mural to be replaced
Malcolm Jenkins responds to Drew Brees: 'I'm disappointed'
George Floyd's memorials will retrace life: How to watch
Peaceful protest as calls grow for resignation of Montco commissioner
Kensington neighbors come together after businesses struck by looters
Show More
AccuWeather: More Severe Storms
Triple shooting leaves man dead in SW Philly: Police
Passionate, peaceful protest in Philly; city under curfew again
Man killed in fire after severe storms hit Delaware County
Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans
More TOP STORIES News