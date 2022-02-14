For popular Delaware County florist, it was a busy Valentine's Day

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pink bow was carefully tightened around a bunch of green stems and bouquets bursting with color were lined up and ready for delivery on Monday morning.Farrell's Florist in Drexel Hill has been in business for 38 years, and in some ways, Owner Tim Farrell says not much has changed when it comes to Valentine's Day."It's the one single busiest holiday in the flower industry," said Farrell. "We could have up to 20 times more deliveries on a single day."Farrell stood with his team Monday morning bright and early, organizing the orders set for delivery.They have plenty of stems prepared for foot traffic and a swell of last-minute orders, especially given this year February 14 falls on a Monday, the day after the Super Bowl."We had orders that came in all night over the internet so we came into a stack of orders this morning we needed to process," said Farrell.Farrell said his grandfather was a gardener, and it always struck him how happy flowers made people.And we could see that firsthand when Lexi Maiorano of Drexel Hill was surprised with an arrangement."Very overwhelmed. This is beautiful," Maiorano exclaimed."The best advice I can give to any consumer is to call their local florist directly, that way you can get the best value for the dollar. You know it's a shop in your hometown, you're supporting local businesses, but also you'll know that the full value of your order is going to the flowers and services and not being taken out by somebody else," Farrell said.