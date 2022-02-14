valentine's day

For popular Delaware County florist, it was a busy Valentine's Day

"It's the one single busiest holiday in the flower industry," said the owner of Farrell's Florist in Drexel Hill.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

For popular Delaware County florist, it was a busy Valentine's Day

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pink bow was carefully tightened around a bunch of green stems and bouquets bursting with color were lined up and ready for delivery on Monday morning.

Farrell's Florist in Drexel Hill has been in business for 38 years, and in some ways, Owner Tim Farrell says not much has changed when it comes to Valentine's Day.

"It's the one single busiest holiday in the flower industry," said Farrell. "We could have up to 20 times more deliveries on a single day."

Farrell stood with his team Monday morning bright and early, organizing the orders set for delivery.

They have plenty of stems prepared for foot traffic and a swell of last-minute orders, especially given this year February 14 falls on a Monday, the day after the Super Bowl.

"We had orders that came in all night over the internet so we came into a stack of orders this morning we needed to process," said Farrell.

Farrell said his grandfather was a gardener, and it always struck him how happy flowers made people.

And we could see that firsthand when Lexi Maiorano of Drexel Hill was surprised with an arrangement.

"Very overwhelmed. This is beautiful," Maiorano exclaimed.

"The best advice I can give to any consumer is to call their local florist directly, that way you can get the best value for the dollar. You know it's a shop in your hometown, you're supporting local businesses, but also you'll know that the full value of your order is going to the flowers and services and not being taken out by somebody else," Farrell said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydelaware countypennsylvania newsvalentine's daybusinessfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
The sweet love story that saved a legendary NYC chocolate shop
Dads show off their dance moves at the Jasmin Yahné School of Dance
Candy makers at local shop prepare for orders ahead of Valentine's Day
Shoppers weigh inflation costs ahead of Super Bowl weekend
TOP STORIES
Police: Man fatally stabbed in Wawa parking lot
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show
Witness: Unruly passenger tried to enter cockpit, open plane door
Man charged after stabbing 6 family members inside home: Police
AccuWeather: Wind chills in the teens to start the week
WATCH: 6abc's Visions celebrates 2022 Black History Month
From Zendaya to Schwarzenegger, celebrities pack Super Bowl ads
Show More
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mount Laurel
Adrian Peterson arrested after fight with wife on flight to Houston
German leader in Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow
Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held
Police searching for vandal who spray-painted swastikas around Del.
More TOP STORIES News