Drexel Hill Little League pays tribute to Jackie Robinson

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A group of Little Leaguers in Delaware County paid tribute to a baseball great on Thursday night.

Drexel Hill Little League held their first Jackie Robinson Night.

On April 15, 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer made his Major League Baseball debut and broke the sport's color barrier.

"1st Annual Jackie Robinson Night! This important night will celebrate and honor the man who broke baseball's color barrier. We will host 2 Major division games on Camden starting at 5:30 with a ceremony between games. Come out and support our love for #42," a message on the league's online calendar read.

Every April 15, all MLB players, managers, coaches and umpires wear number 42 to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

