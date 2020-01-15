Drexel University professor allegedly stole $185,000 in research grant money

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Drexel University professor is facing charges for allegedly stealing $185,000 in research grant money.Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's office says 57-year-old Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, who is the former chair of the engineering department at Drexel, used the money on adult entertainment, sports bars, meals and iTunes purchases."Mr. Nwankpa inappropriately and criminally diverted tens of thousands of dollars that were allocated for research purposes toward his own private enjoyment. He betrayed Drexel University and tuition-paying students he was paid to educate," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.An audit by Drexel University found that the professor made a number of the "unauthorized" purchases between 2010 and 2017 for which he attempted to secure reimbursement using research grant funds, authorities said.According to the district attorney's office, 48% of the 114 separate charges were done on weekends and 63% were processed between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m.Nwankpa was arrested by Drexel University police Monday and released after posting bail.