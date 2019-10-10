Drexel student raped in off-campus apartment, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Drexel University student was raped Wednesday afternoon at an off-campus apartment, officials said.

University officials said the crime happened around 12:50 p.m., at a residence in the 3200 block of Winter Street.

A female student described the suspect to police as a black male, 5-foot 4-inches, with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers, carrying a smartphone with a red case.



Some students Action News spoke with said they are on edge by the crime.

"It freaks me out, to be honest, I don't like thinking about it. Like I live a little further up the block, like that could have been me, could be one of my roommates, could have been one of my friends," said senior Ioanna Tegos.

"I just wish someone was there for her that could have, you know, had her back in that moment, obviously she was in dire need," added senior Taylor Kent.

Some students said they immediately took precautions after receiving a notification from the university.

"I make sure that I have my dog with me if I'm walking around the area, my apartments, or even the city in general because you never know," said Kat Bottger.



"It's a lot of 'stay together' and' being more alert of our surroundings' because we never really thought anything of it," added junior Reilly Swanson.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction and is still at large.

If you have any information contact the Special Victims Unit at 215.685.3251 or the Drexel University Police at 215.895.2222.
