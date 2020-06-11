UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- The coronavirus gives some people mild or no symptoms, while others experience severe, life-threatening symptoms.
Drexel University is now taking part in a nationwide study to unravel the mystery of why COVID-19 affects people differently.
The Philadelphia university is one of 10 sites studying how coronavirus interacts with the immune system.
The National Institutes of Health is funding the study.
"Some people have no symptoms at all. Some people have very complicated courses. Some end up in intensive care units, unfortunately, some die," says Dr. Charles Cairns, Dean, Drexel College of Medicine.
Dr. Cairns continues, "We'll approach people who've been hospitalized for COVID-19, test positive for COVID-19. And then we'll follow them with blood sampling and questionnaires not only while they're in the hospital, but for a year after they've been discharged."
Researchers will look at their DNA, antibodies in the blood, and how they respond to various tests and treatments.
They want to find markers to predict symptoms and severity.
The scientists will release results as they come in, to help patients right away.
For more information on the project, CLICK HERE.
Drexel College of Medicine picked for NIH study on COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News