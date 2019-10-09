Drexel University student raped at off-campus apartment, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a reported rape at an off-campus apartment of Drexel University on Wednesday.University officials say it happened around 12:50 p.m. at a residence on the 3200 block of Winter Street.A female student described the suspect to police as a black male, 5-foot 4-inches, with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers, carrying a smartphone with a red case.The suspect fled in an unknown direction and is still at large.If you have any information contact the Special Victims Unit at 215.685.3251 or the Drexel University Police at 215.895.2222.