Drexel University student raped at off-campus apartment, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a reported rape at an off-campus apartment of Drexel University on Wednesday.

University officials say it happened around 12:50 p.m. at a residence on the 3200 block of Winter Street.

A female student described the suspect to police as a black male, 5-foot 4-inches, with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers, carrying a smartphone with a red case.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction and is still at large.

If you have any information contact the Special Victims Unit at 215.685.3251 or the Drexel University Police at 215.895.2222.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsrapedrexel university
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrongly convicted man walks free after 27 years
Soccer coach accused of soliciting explicit images from players
Police: Woman brutally attacked; possible suspect in custody
Reward grows to $50K in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Sixers fan supporting Hong Kong ejected from preseason game
Friend of crash victim fighting to change parking rules
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool and Damp Today
Show More
Neighbors 'Light Up the Town' for Pa. girl battling brain cancer
Millions face power outages in California amid wildfire risk
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
Body cam footage shows police officer saving choking infant
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria
More TOP STORIES News