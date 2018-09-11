Follow this tips from AccuWeather to ensure drinking water safety:
- Avoid cloudy or smelly water for bathing, brushing your teeth, ice making and cooking.
- Boil water for one minute and let it cool inside a clean container to kill most types of disease-causing organisms.
- Disinfect water with water purification tablets. Liquid chlorine bleach will also work; make sure it contains 5.25 to 6 percent of sodium hypochlorite and no perfumes.
- Stock up on at least three days' worth of bottled water per person. People in warmer climates may need to double their supply.
- Follow instructions from local authorities.