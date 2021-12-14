acts of kindness

West Oak Lane woman on drive-by mission to spread kindness

By
WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) -- A West Oak Lane woman's acts of kindness are going viral after she decided her main mission to was to put a smile on someone's face.

Aryn Keys shot the viral video while running errands Monday afternoon. She asked herself how could she make someone's day and figured the best way would be to spread kindness.

So, she made a montage of her interactions and the random, but authentic reactions and posted it on her Instagram. She said she did not expect the types of reactions she received.

"I was scared at first because I didn't know what type of reaction. Tthere's so much going on in the city and you're just driving down the street saying stuff to people," she said. "So, I didn't know what type of reaction I was going to get. I was like I'm just going to try it and see."

Adding: "There's so much going on in the city. People are suffering from depression and from losing loved ones, and especially during the holidays. So I just wanted to spread a little bit of positivity."

Mission accomplished! She's planning going back out again to do her part to spread more kindness.
