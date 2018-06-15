Drive-by shooting leaves 2 hospitalized in West Kensington

EMBED </>More Videos

Drive-by shooting injures 2 in West Kensington: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in the West Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The gunfire erupted Thursday night in the 3100 block of Front Street.

Police say at least eight shots were fired from two different weapons.

A 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Police later found the car involved a few blocks away, in the 3000 block of A Street.

There have been no arrests in the case.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingdrive by shootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News