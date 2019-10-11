Drive-by shooting injures 5 in Queen Village

At least 17 shots were fired as the victims were playing dice
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Queen Village on Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities said real-time crime cameras recorded a car pulling up to 5th and Carpenter streets around 11:55 p.m.

The driver and a passenger exited the vehicle and opened fire into a courtyard.

Some of the victims reportedly returned fire.

At least 17 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police said five victims suffered various leg and arm injuries.

They were able to tell authorities at the hospital that they were outside, playing dice when the gunfire began.

The victims range in age from 19 to 57.

Police are searching for an older model, dark-colored car that fled the scene.
