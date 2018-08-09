EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3912071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Phila. Police Comm. Richard Ross speaks about North Philadelphia shooting. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 8, 2018.

Two people are dead and four others are injured after they were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia.It happened before 10 p.m. Wednesday at 12th and Huntingdon streets.Initial reports indicate that someone in a minivan opened fire.Chopper 6 HD was over Temple University Hospital where the victims arrived in private cars for treatment.A man and woman, both in their 30's, have died. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.Police say the ages of the three other victims range from 27 to 49 and they were all shot in either the leg or arm Those victims are listed in stable condition.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said it appears a high powered weapon was used in the shooting. At least eleven shell casings were found at the scene.So far, there is no motive for the shooting. Police are hoping surveillance video with provide more information.------