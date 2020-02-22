Man exiting car critically wounded in Chinatown drive-by shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Chinatown section.
Police said the victim was getting out of his vehicle around 2:40 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of North 10th Street near Cherry Street when another car pulled up.
That's when, according to authorities, the driver opened fire hitting the 34-year-old man.
He was shot once in the stomach.
The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he underwent surgery.
Police said the gunman was driving a black Lexus that was last seen going east on Cherry Street.
The shooting occurred near the Engine 20, Ladder 23 fire station.
Anyone with information should contact police.
