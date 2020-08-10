PSPCA, MLAR set to host drive-in movie night fundraiser

It's the fourth Annual Drive-In Movie Night with the Mainline Animal Rescue and the Pennsylvania SPCA on August 15th.Executive Director of Philanthropy Allison Hough says this year they're hauling in a 45-foot-tall projector screen onto their 60-acre sprawling farm located in Chester County.They will be showcasing "The Sandlot", a coming of age story of a young boy and his neighborhood friends.You'll be able to hear the movie in your vehicle via the radio, or you can sit outside your vehicle in chairs or a comfy blanket, and hear the movie via loud speakers. You can pick up a Sandlot-inspired t-shirt, with all proceeds from the event going directly to the animals to aid in their life-saving missions.With current COVID-19 conditions, the shelter is appointment-only.1149 Pike Springs Rd, Chester Springs, PA 19425350 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134