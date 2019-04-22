Driver arrested after crash leaves 3 injured in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver is in custody after police say he ran a light and caused a crash that sent three people to the hospital in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

The 52-year-old man's Audi Q5 collided with a Saturn SUV around 4:45 p.m. at 57th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

Police say he may have been high on narcotics at the time of the accident.

An 11-year-old inside the other SUV was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The two adults in the SUV were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
