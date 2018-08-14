Driver arrested after crashing into barrier at British Parliament

Metropolitan Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle after he crashed into the barriers outside British Parliament in Westminster.The police confirmed one person was arrested, the driver, after the accident at about 7:37 a.m. local time. There is no ongoing chase.Police also said a "number" of pedestrians were injured. There was no update provided on the people's conditions.Video showed the driver being dragged out of his car by a number of police officers.Police would not tell ABC News whether they are treating it as a terror incident at this point.Streets around Parliament Square were blocked off as police vehicles swarmed the area, according to video posted on social media. More than a dozen emergency vehicles were on the scene.