Driver arrested after crashing into barrier at British Parliament

MARK OSBORNE
Metropolitan Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle after he crashed into the barriers outside British Parliament in Westminster.

The police confirmed one person was arrested, the driver, after the accident at about 7:37 a.m. local time. There is no ongoing chase.

Police also said a "number" of pedestrians were injured. There was no update provided on the people's conditions.

Video showed the driver being dragged out of his car by a number of police officers.

Police would not tell ABC News whether they are treating it as a terror incident at this point.

Streets around Parliament Square were blocked off as police vehicles swarmed the area, according to video posted on social media. More than a dozen emergency vehicles were on the scene.
