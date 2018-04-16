Driver arrested after girl, 9, killed in Seaford, Del. hit-and-run

SEAFORD, Del. (WPVI) --
A driver has been arrested and charged with a hit-and-run in Seaford, Delaware that left a 9-year-old girl dead.

Police announced charges against 21-year-old Dwayne McConnell on Monday.

According to investigators, the victim was checking her family's mailbox on Thursday when she was struck by a McConnell's Mazda.

McConnell then allegedly fled the scene.

The girl was flown to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Saturday night.

McConnell is charged with Operation of a Vehicle Causing Death of Another Person, Inattentive Driving, Leaving Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death, Failure to Report a Collision Resulting in Injury or Death, and Possession of Marijuana.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newshit and runpedestrian struckSeaford
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News