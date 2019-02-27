***UPDATE*** CHILD AND PASSENGER WERE LOCATED AND ARE SAFE. VEHICLE STILL NOT LOCATED https://t.co/YDRXmdGJjf — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 27, 2019

Philadelphia police said a car was stolen at gunpoint in Germantown with a six-year-old child inside Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 5 p.m. on the 7500 block of East Tulpehocken Street.According to investigators, four black males took the car with a child and an adult male passenger inside. Police said the passenger and the child were put out of the car near West Cheltenham Avenue and Maryland Road and walked home safely.The car is currently still missing.Police said the car is a 2006 Mercedes R350, silver in color with tinted windows all around. It has a Pennsylvania license plate: KLJ-6224.Anyone with information is asked to call 911