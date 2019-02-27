CARJACKING

Driver carjacked at gunpoint in Germantown, child inside at time located, car still missing

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver carjacked at gunpoint in Germantown, police say: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., February 27, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police said a car was stolen at gunpoint in Germantown with a six-year-old child inside Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 7500 block of East Tulpehocken Street.

According to investigators, four black males took the car with a child and an adult male passenger inside. Police said the passenger and the child were put out of the car near West Cheltenham Avenue and Maryland Road and walked home safely.


The car is currently still missing.

Police said the car is a 2006 Mercedes R350, silver in color with tinted windows all around. It has a Pennsylvania license plate: KLJ-6224.


Anyone with information is asked to call 911

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscarjacking
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARJACKING
Carjacking suspect crashes near Phila. elementary school
Carjacking suspect caught after chase in NE Philadelphia
Woman tricked into getting out of car in Delco carjacking
16-year-old arrested for murder of Ventnor man
More carjacking
Top Stories
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen speaks to House committee
Did cult involvement play a role in Morrisville murders?
Eagles not placing franchise tag on Nick Foles
Family believes Bucks Co. murders sparked by cult influences
Pizza deliveryman from Ardmore killed in "setup" robbery
Cousin and friend of victim in pizza delivery homicide speak out
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Family files lawsuit after fatal police shooting in Tacony
Show More
READ: Cohen's full testimony
D.A.: Man facing criminal charges in death of bicyclist in Center City
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
Police: Officers shoot 2 dogs after they charged at officers
Philly City Council considers allowing e-scooters in the city
More News