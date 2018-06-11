Driver charged after school bus crash in Middletown, Delaware

Delaware State Police

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police say two students suffered minor injuries when their school bus overturned and the driver has been charged.

Authorities say the accident happened about 6:20 a.m. Monday near Middletown.

Investigators say the bus was being driven to Newark High School by 35-year-old Shaneeka Comeger of Wilmington and was carrying two students and a bus aide.

Police say a vehicle in front of the bus braked because of slowing traffic, and that Comeger swerved to the right to avoid a rear-end collision.

The bus veered off the road and struck a ditch before rolling onto its right side.

The two students, a 17 year old boy and a 16 year old girl, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Comeger and the 49-year-old bus aide were uninjured.

Comeger was charged with following too closely.

