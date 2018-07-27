Driver chased by police crashes SUV in Berks Co.

Driver crashes in Berks County police pursuit. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Mangled metal and twisted steel was all that was left of an SUV after a driver lost control, flipped over a guardrail, and landed in the woods during a police pursuit in Berks County.

It happened Thursday night on Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township.

Police say the driver got their attention because he matched the description of a suspect in a string of recent car break-ins.

The chase ended when the driver crashed near Leiszs Bridge Road and West Bellevue Avenue.

The driver and two female passengers went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two officers were treated at the scene for minor cuts.

