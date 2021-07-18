Teen driver crashes into Lehigh Valley home as elderly couple sleeps

UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A car plowed into the living room of a home in the Lehigh Valley.Authorities say it happened as an elderly couple was sleeping inside.Police say the car was speeding, around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, when it went off Schoeneck Road in Upper Nazareth Township.The car went into the garage, hit a car and then crashed into the living room.The 18-year-old driver had to be rescued from the wreckage.He's now being treated at St. Luke's Hospital and is facing charges.The couple was not injured. They are waiting to see how costly the damage will be to repair.