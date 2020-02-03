car into building

Driver crashes into North Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver is in critical condition after crashing into a North Philadelphia home early Monday.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 9th Street.

Police said the driver lost control and crashed into the porch area of a house.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Accident investigators as well as representatives from the Department of Licenses and Inspection were called to the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacar into building
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
Driver who crashed into building's 2nd floor was drunk, high: Prosecutors
VIDEO: 3 teens joyriding in stolen truck plow into NYC driver
Driver crashes into Collingdale building, leaves gaping hole
Driver crashes into store in Doylestown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter injured fighting 3-alarm fire
Finally, Andy Reid gets to hoist the Lombardi trophy
AccuWeather: Much Milder Today, A Shower On Tuesday
NYC patient being tested for coronavirus 'did everything right'
Search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez
Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant
11th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed in California
Show More
Woman killed in Willingboro fire
Iowa caucus: Democratic candidates hustle to fire up voters
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Woman missing from Delco nursing home found safe
More TOP STORIES News