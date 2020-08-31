Driver crashes pickup truck into rear of Hatfield Township townhome then runs from the scene

HATFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver crashed a pickup truck into the rear of a Hatfield townhome Monday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Chapman Circle near Lenhart Road.

Police said the driver had abandoned the vehicle and ran away from the scene by the time officers arrived.

Officials said no one inside the home was injured.

Police are searching for the driver of the truck and any passengers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
