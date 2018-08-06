SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A driver smashed a stolen SUV into a house in Southwest Philadelphia early Monday morning.
It happened on the 6200 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.
Police say the car belongs to a man who had been shot and wounded in Upper Darby a short time before the crash.
The victim was shot in the wrist around 1 a.m.
Police say he ran away and then returned to discover someone had stolen his Toyota Rav 4.
Two people were taken into custody at the crash scene.
