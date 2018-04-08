Driver crashes SUV into Minquadale house

A driver lost control, going off the road, and crashing into a home in Minquadale, Delaware.It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on the unit block of Seaford Street.Police say no one inside the house was injured.One person in the SUV suffered minor injuries.The New Castle County collapse team and building inspector were called to the scene to examine the damage of the house.It is not clear at this time why the driver lost control of the vehicle.------