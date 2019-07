EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 video: Car into bank in Aston, Pa. on May 14, 2019.

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- The front-end of a vehicle came to rest inside of a bank after a crash on Tuesday afternoon in Aston, Pa.The crash happened at the Wells Fargo bank in the 3500 block of Concord Road around 2:30 p.m.The view from Chopper 6 showed the gaping hole in the middle of a brick wall.There are reports of people trapped and injured. However, the conditions of those injured are not yet known.There was no immediate word as to the cause of this crash.