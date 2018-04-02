CRASH

Driver critically injured in Darby crash

Driver injured in Darby crash. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018.

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A driver was critically injured in a crash in Darby, Delaware County.

It happened around midnight Sunday on Lansdowne Avenue near Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

Action News viewer video shows the vehicle flipped onto its side.

Police say the driver lost control and smashed into a utility pole splitting it in half.

The crash brought down wires and knocked over a tree.

The driver was trapped for 30 minutes while crews worked to free her.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

